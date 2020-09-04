betterU Education Corp.: betterU Announces Extension of Filing Deadline for its Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BTRU)(Frankfurt:5OGA) (the "Company" or "betterU") announces that, in line with the notice issued July 24th related to its annual filings, as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will be postponing the filing of its quarterly consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (collectively, the "Quarterly Filings"), which are required to be filed by August 31, 2020 under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

On May 20, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) published blanket orders extending deadlines by 45 days for documents required to be filed or delivered by non-investment fund issuers between June 2 and August 31, 2020, to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company will rely on this exemption with respect to the Quarterly Filings in accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-505 -Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 ("51-505"). The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to complete and file the Quarterly Filings and currently expects to have them filed on or prior to the extended filing deadline of Oct 15, 2020. The Company expects to thereafter deliver the quarter financial statements before, or in conjunction with, the delivery of its management information circular for its next annual general meeting as permitted by 51-505.

Until the Quarterly Filings are filed, management and other insiders of the Company continue to be subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those that have been publicly disclosed as required under applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements.

About betterU Education Corp.

betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales. The Company supports the industry by providing them with everything an organization needs to launch and manage proper skills development programs so that they can focus on what really matters, their people!

Most companies spent too much time trying to source, integrate, customize and deliver fragmented skills development programs across their organization, when they should be focused solely on supporting their people. betterU's integrated platform brings together the right technology, growing content library, customization, language options and is the most efficient affordable solution on the market. We don't sell content, we help build better people.

For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/

