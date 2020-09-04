Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF)(EUFI.PA), the global leader in bioanalytical testing and the global leader in environment testing, announces that it has acquired SunDream Environmental Technical Co. Ltd., Blue Formosa Environmental Technical Co. Ltd., and Universe Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. (these three entities form the "SunDream Group").

The SunDream Group is the second largest player in the environment testing market in Taiwan. With the addition of the SunDream Group, Eurofins will become the number one player in environment testing in Taiwan and will significantly expand its clients portfolio in the country. SunDream Group's technical capabilities will provide Eurofins with the broadest portfolio offering of accredited testing methods in the market. The SunDream Group operates laboratories in Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, providing Eurofins full geographical coverage in Taiwan.

SunDream Environment Testing employs over 350 staff. The transaction should be immediately margin-accretive for Eurofins after closing. This transaction follows the previous acquisition of GeneTech (announced on 07 August 2020) in Japan, reflecting Eurofins' increased focus on expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Notes to Editors:

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 48,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

