Aiming to win the EV battery race, the ten-year old solid-state battery builder has received more than $1 billion from investors including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla and VW.From pv magazine USA QuantumScape, a secretive, well-funded solid-state battery builder looking to win the EV drivetrain race is going public via a reverse merger with Kensington Capital at an enterprise value of $3.3 billion, according to a Reuters report Going public through a SPAC is the exit method of choice for venture-funded startups, cleantech and otherwise, in recent months. Zinc battery builder Eos is exploring this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...