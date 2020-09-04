Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprint Cards launches next-gen T-Shape (T2) for contactless biometric payment cards - fastest, smallest, most secure and cost-efficient solution on the market

Building on the success of market pilots and rollouts, and the knowledge from shipping over 1 billion sensors, the new combined sensor and software solution will reach a price below USD 3, and will enable global volume deployment of contactless biometric payment cards



World-leading biometrics company Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) has launched the second generation of its T-Shape sensor and software platform for contactless biometric payment cards. The new product solution, part of the FPC1300-series, delivers increased image quality and transaction speed as well as improved power efficiency by combining extensive R&D investment with key learnings from more than 20 market pilots and commercial rollouts.

The result is a smaller sensor module with increased performance and power efficiency, enabling the most cost-effective biometric payment cards to be produced. The sensor module is even simpler to integrate into the standard automated manufacturing process, using the proven and accepted T-Shape packaging delivered in dual row. The result is higher throughput, reduced waste and lower embedding costs. A new hardware and software design further improves the overall biometric robustness of the system. Retaining the original T-Shape's market-leading false rejection rate (FRR*) and false acceptance rate (FAR**), the new solution comes with a major improvement in speed, reducing the latency with up to 75%1 and a faster image transfer time of 25ms1. Enhanced security features, including encryption, add additional privacy layers to the storage and communication of biometric data.

"The innovation of every aspect of this solution is really quite remarkable. It's smaller, faster and more cost efficient while enhancing our already market-leading convenience and security. Our team has poured years of expertise in the mobile industry, insights from our industry partners, and learnings from the many pilots into this product. Here we have a product that is optimized for the manufacturing process and user experience of the payments ecosystem. With this we can reach a sensor price below USD 3 in volume production, bringing the total card cost down dramatically. It is a huge step towards all of us having one of these cards in our pockets in the coming years, bringing worry-less payments to consumers around the world," comments Michel Roig, Senior VP of Payments & Access at Fingerprints.

Feedback from the market and customers shows that smaller sensors are preferred. Fingerprints has also invested in market research to steer the new aesthetic design of the sensor and surrounding bezel which, in addition to the smaller sensor size, meets banks requirements for new, innovative card designs for consumers to interact with.

This product has already been validated and tested with our key eco-system partners, including recently announced collaborations. We will be ready for volume production of this T-Shape (T2) in Q1 2021.



For more information about Fingerprints' payment solutions, visit the website

1 Based on extensive internal testing

*FRR = false rejection rate measures how often the sensor will wrongfully reject the valid biometric in the matching algorithm

**FAR = false acceptance rate measures how often the sensor will statistically provide a positive match without the right biometric data

