Almost one-third of Australians are locked behind the solar barrier, as they don't have the luxury of installing their own solar PV.From pv magazine Australia The Inner West Council in Sydney, Australia, is a leader in solar uptake with its ambitious target of 1,000% increase in solar penetration over the next decade. In fact, over the last month, the council doubled its solar capacity in a single swoop. But now city council is inviting city residents to be part of Australia's first large-scale solar garden, the Haystacks Solar Garden initiative, which is a 1 MW solar farm in the Riverina Region ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...