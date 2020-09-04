IDnow announces Bettina Pauck as new COO

Identity Verification Provider from Munich welcomes Bettina Pauck as Manager of the Operations Division

MUNICH, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading provider of Identity Verification-as-a-Service solutions, is welcoming Bettina Pauck as Chief Operations Officer to its management team. She will head the Operations division at the Munich site as well as the Leipzig site, which will be part of the IDnow Group as of September. IDnow took this new subsidiary over as part of the acquisition of Wirecard Communication Services.

Following the successful takeover of Wirecard Communication Services GmbH at the beginning of this week, IDnow announces the appointment of Bettina Pauck as Chief Operations Officer to the management team of the Munich-based identity verification provider. Within the scope of the acquisition, she has already assisted in the valuation of the company. Her main task in the coming months will be to integrate the former Wirecard Communication Services GmbH - now IDnow Services GmbH - into the existing processes and to optimally position the business unit for the foreseeable growth.

In the last 12 years Bettina Pauck has been working with her own company as a consultant for companies like N26, reBuy or Axel Springer and has optimized their customer operations. She has been working in customer service since 2004 and now brings her many years of experience in strategic, tactical and operational customer management as well as in the conception and control of service structures to IDnow.

"Identity verification is at the heart of many industries, but most of all it ensures the security and sense of security of many customers. Since the customers are the focus of all my activities, I am particularly pleased to be able to make a real difference for the customers - and for IDnow - in this central function," says Bettina Pauck. "IDnow is a company with a strong vision and my goal is to take the Operations division to a new level together with the outstanding team," she adds.

"I am pleased that we were able to win Bettina Pauck as COO for IDnow. She will play a central role in the scaling of our operations area, also and especially in the context of the recent strong increase in demand. With the acquisition of Wirecard Communication Services, we have created additional capacity and infrastructure in order to further improve our range and service quality," says Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow.

About IDnow

With its Identity Verification-as-a-Service (IVaaS) platform, IDnow has set out to make the connected world a safer place. IDnow's unmanipulable identity verification is used across industries conducting online customer interactions that require a high degree of security. IDnow uses Artificial Intelligence to check all security features on ID documents and can therefore reliably identify forged documents. Potentially, the identities of more than 7 billion customers from 193 different countries can be verified in real-time. In addition to safety, the focus is also on an uncomplicated application for the customer. Achieving five out of five stars on the Trustpilot customer rating portal, IDnow technology is particularly user-friendly.

IDnow covers a wide range of use cases both in regulated sectors in Europe and for completely new digital business models worldwide. The platform allows the identity flow to be adapted to different regional, legal, and business requirements on a per use case basis.

IDnow is supported by venture capital investors Corsair Capital, BayBG, Seventure Partner, G+D Ventures as well as a consortium of renowned business angels. Its portfolio of over 250 customers includes leading international companies from various industries such as Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, eventim, Raisin (Weltsparen), Sixt, solarisBank, Telefonica Deutschland, UBS and Western Union as well as fintechs such as Fidor, N26, smava, and wefox.

