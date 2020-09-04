DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 04-Sep-2020 / 10:26 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | September 3, 2020 Magnit announces the coupon yield payment Krasnodar, Russia (September 3, 2020): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 1st coupon yield payment against bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 1st coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002P-01 series in the amount of 463,800,000 rubles. Parameters of the bond issue: Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-002P-01 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-002P-02E of 27.07.2016, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A101HJ8 Identification number of the 4B02-01-60525-P-002P as of March securities issue and the date 4, 2020 of its assignment: Reporting (coupon) period The first coupon period which the yield is paid for: (05.03.2020 - 03.09.2020) The total amount of the 463,800,000 (Four hundred and interest to be paid against sixty three million eight hundred bonds: thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions The amount of the interest to 30.92 (Thirty rubles 92 kopecks) be paid against one bond: rubles per each bond The total number of bonds 15,000,000 bonds against which the yield is paid: The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: September 2, 2020 The date of the obligation September 3, 2020 fulfilment: The total amount of the Following the 1st coupon period interest paid against bonds the amount of 463,800,000.00 following the reporting (Four hundred and sixty three period: million eight hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled in full. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Dina Chistyak Media Inquiries Director for Investor Relations Director for Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,894 stores (14,581 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,841 drogerie stores) in 3,710 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 83528 EQS News ID: 1127215 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2020 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)