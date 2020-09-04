There are at least three PV projects exceeding 1 GW in size that are now under review in the Philippines, according to data from the country's Department of EnergyThree PV projects with capacities of 1.2 GW each have reportedly secured approval to conduct grid-impact studies from the Department of Energy of the Philippines, according to The Manila Times. One of the installations, the Padre Garcia Solar Power Project, will be built by Solar Philippines Batangas Corp. in Batangas province. Two other similarly sized projects - Sta. Rosa Nueva Ecija 3 and General Santos - are now being developed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...