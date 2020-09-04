Rio Tinto has provided additional information to the Australian Parliamentary Inquiry into the destruction of the rockshelters at the Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The additional information relates to questions taken on notice when Rio Tinto provided evidence to the Inquiry Committee and additional questions received from the Committee.
Rio Tinto's responses to the questions on notice and additional questions are available at https://www.aph.gov.au/DocumentStore.ashx?id=3491f7db-a6f0-45e3-a5f0-4e20d3dbbd9c&subId=690644 and additional documents provided are available at https://www.riotinto.com/-/media/Content/Documents/News/RT-Inquiry-supplementary-documents.zip
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.
