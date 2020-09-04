Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 3 September 2020 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 987.49p

Including ALL Revenue = 984.36p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 16.6% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.5%. There are currently 89,103,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

4 September 2020