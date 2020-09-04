AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, September 4
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982
("AECI")
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 September 2020:
|Bond code:
|AECI01
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153974
|Coupon:
|5,492%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR4 983 425,75
|Bond code:
|AECI02
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153982
|Coupon:
|5,692%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR7 460 418,63
|Interest period:
|11 June 2020 to 10 September 2020
|Payment date:
|11 September 2020
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
Woodmead, Sandton
4 September 2020
Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de