RhoVac appoints Professor Georg Holländer to its Scientific Advisory Board

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") announces today September 4th 2020, that it is continuing to strengthen the Scientific Advisory Board with a pediatric immunologist, by appointing Professor Georg Holländer, Action Research Professor and Head of Department at Oxford University, UK and Professor in Development Immunology, ETH Zurich, Switzerland, and Pediatric Immunology, University of Basel, Switzerland to the Scientific Advisory Board. Professor Holländer is also Director of the Botnar Research Center for Child Health (BRCCH) in Basel, Switzerland.

Professor Georg Holländer, MD, PhD, joins RhoVac Scientific Advisory Board with an extensive experience in immunology, were his specific scientific focus concerns the molecular and cellular control of thymus development and function. After his Medical Studies at Basel University, he proceeded his postdoctoral research at Harvard Medical School, Boston, U.S. and held an Assistant Professor before returning to Switzerland. He was then appointed Full Professor in Molecular Medicine in Pediatrics 2003 at Basel University and held several academic positions there including Head of Research at the Basel University Childrens' Hospital. In 2010, he was appointed as Action Research Professor of Paediatrics, University of Oxford, UK and in 2020 as full Professor in Developmental Immunology at Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule (ETH) in Zürich, Switzerland.

CEO Anders Månsson comments: "We are excited and proud that Professor Holländer, as a renowned expert in the field, wants to join our Scientific Advisory Board. With this recruitment, as well as the earlier ScientificAdvisory Board recruitments of prominent expertise, both pre-clinically and clinically, we now conclude that RhoVac has a scientific team in place that will enable us to stand toe to toe with the potential partners for RV001.

