Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for August 2020 was 747 up 4 from the 743 counted in July 2020, and down 391 from the 1,138 counted in August 2019. The international offshore rig count for August 2020 was 184, up 1 from the 183 counted in July 2020, and down 60 from the 244 counted in August 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for August 2020 was 250, down 5 from the 255 counted in July 2020, and down 679 from the 926 counted in August 2019. The average Canadian rig count for August 2020 was 53, up 21 from the 32 counted in July 2020, and down 89 from the 142 counted in August 2019.

The worldwide rig count for August 2020 was 1,050, up 20 from the 1,030 counted in July 2020, and down 1,156 from the 2,206 counted in August 2019.

August 2020 Rig Counts

August 2020 July 2020 August 2019 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 45 30 75 1 43 31 74 164 30 194 Europe 84 25 109 4 82 23 105 142 51 193 Africa 60 2 62 6 55 1 56 97 18 115 Middle East 262 39 301 -14 277 38 315 363 53 416 Asia Pacific 112 88 200 7 103 90 193 128 92 220 International 563 184 747 4 560 183 743 894 244 1,138 United States 237 13 250 -5 243 12 255 900 26 926 Canada 51 2 53 21 31 1 32 139 3 142 North America 288 15 303 16 274 13 287 1,039 29 1,068 Worldwide 851 199 1,050 20 834 196 1,030 1,933 273 2,206

Beginning September 2020, the monthly international rig count will be distributed using the same email alert-based subscription system as the weekly North America rig count. A monthly press release will no longer be distributed following today's August 2020 rig count. The subscription system is available free-of-charge and is available by clicking here to join on the rig count website.

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our rig count site.

