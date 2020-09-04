Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for August 2020 was 747 up 4 from the 743 counted in July 2020, and down 391 from the 1,138 counted in August 2019. The international offshore rig count for August 2020 was 184, up 1 from the 183 counted in July 2020, and down 60 from the 244 counted in August 2019.
The average U.S. rig count for August 2020 was 250, down 5 from the 255 counted in July 2020, and down 679 from the 926 counted in August 2019. The average Canadian rig count for August 2020 was 53, up 21 from the 32 counted in July 2020, and down 89 from the 142 counted in August 2019.
The worldwide rig count for August 2020 was 1,050, up 20 from the 1,030 counted in July 2020, and down 1,156 from the 2,206 counted in August 2019.
August 2020 Rig Counts
August 2020
July 2020
August 2019
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Month
Variance
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Latin America
45
30
75
1
43
31
74
164
30
194
|Europe
84
25
109
4
82
23
105
142
51
193
|Africa
60
2
62
6
55
1
56
97
18
115
|Middle East
262
39
301
-14
277
38
315
363
53
416
|Asia Pacific
|
112
88
200
7
103
90
193
128
92
220
|International
563
184
747
4
560
183
743
894
244
1,138
|United States
237
13
250
-5
243
12
255
900
26
926
|Canada
51
2
53
21
31
1
32
139
3
142
|North America
288
15
303
16
274
13
287
1,039
29
1,068
|Worldwide
851
199
1,050
20
834
196
1,030
1,933
273
2,206
Beginning September 2020, the monthly international rig count will be distributed using the same email alert-based subscription system as the weekly North America rig count. A monthly press release will no longer be distributed following today's August 2020 rig count. The subscription system is available free-of-charge and is available by clicking here to join on the rig count website.
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our rig count site.
About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com
