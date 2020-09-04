Vivre launches a new visual identity

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivre, the main online retailer of furniture and decorations in Romania and Eastern Europe, announces the launch of a new visual identity, as an integrated part of the company's development strategy.

To build the new identity that will support the brand communication over the next years, in all the nine countries where the company is present, Vivre team worked in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The new image focuses on the whole visual language, through a versatile logo and a system of colours which provides a dynamic approach for all communication platforms. The aim of the whole visual upgrade is to provide the consumer with a new experience on each point of interaction. Therefore, the new image implies an upgrade of all Vivre platforms at both visual and functional levels.

"Vivre is making constant steps towards reinforcing its modern, reference vision in the online home & decor market. The upgrade of our visual identity is a natural evolution embraced with interest and openness by the whole team. I am glad that after common efforts and months of hard work, today we have a stronger and more concise brand identity. From the very beginning, we have committed to provide our clients with original shopping experiences, therefore we believe that the entire Vivre ecosystem will embrace this change with enthusiasm and trust," declared Monica Cadogan, CEO and Cofounder Vivre.

Mark Davis, EBRD Regional Director Romania and Bulgaria added: "Vivre's new visual identity has been developed as part of a two-year collaboration with an international advisor provided by the EBRD. We are confident the new branding will help the company achieve its ambition of becoming a leading online retailer of home décor."

The EBRD is a major investor in Romania. To date, the Bank has invested €8.8 billion in the country's economy through 449 projects. It has also helped more than 900 companies grow through advisory services.

Vivre is the main e-commerce in the home & deco industry in Central and Eastern Europe, founded in 2012 by Romanian entrepreneurs, with sales in 9 countries in Central and Eastern Europe: Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Poland and Greece. More than 150,000 items of furniture, decorations, textiles and accessories collected from 1,000 brands worldwide are available on Vivre mobile sites and applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249209/VIVRE_New_identity.jpg