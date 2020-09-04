The German developer will use the funds to finance its 16 GW global solar pipeline.From pv magazine Germany Berlin-based solar developer IB Vogt has secured €135 million in funding from U.S. investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners. The company said it will use the funds to finance its PV project pipeline. CEO Anton Milner described the deal as an important milestone. "Our company has developed a global pipeline of solar projects exceeding 16 GW," Milner said. "The EIG investment now gives us more flexibility and opens up new opportunities to achieve our strategic goals." In July, Reuters reported ...

