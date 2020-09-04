Longyuan has revealed plans to build a 350 MW hybrid wind-solar plant in Shandong province. China Resources, meanwhile, said it will build 200 MW of floating solar in Hubei province.Longyuan Energy said this week that it has signed an agreement with the municipal authorities in Binzhou, Shandong province, to build 300 MW of solar and 50 MW of wind capacity. Construction of the hybrid project will begin later this year or in early 2021. China Resources said on Tuesday that its China Resources Power subsidiary has signed a framework agreement to build a 200 MW floating solar plant on a pond in Chibi, ...

