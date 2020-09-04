Dania Scott Joins Tetra Bio-Pharma as Senior Vice President Commercial Strategy

Brings over 20 years of commercial and medical expertise in the pharmaceutical industry and the cannabis space

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, is excited to announce that Dania Scott has joined Tetra as the Senior Vice President Commercial Strategy. She will be the lead executive responsible for the global commercialization of QIXLEEF and will jointly report to the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to joining Tetra Bio-Pharma, Dania worked as Director of Pharmacy at Canopy Growth Corporation where she led the Canadian strategy and tactical plans for Retail & Hospital Pharmacy including pharmacy education, business development, public affairs initiatives, key opinion leaders and key accounts management (2017-2020). Dania worked on the cannabis file at Shoppers Drug Mart (2015-2017) where she led and supported launch initiatives within the cannabis space including pharmacy education, strategy, marketing, and medical cannabis operationalization.

Dania assumed diversified leadership roles within the pharmaceutical industry, in sales management, marketing, and medical functions at companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble Pharma, Roche and Eisai (1998-2015). She contributed to the growth and launch of several pharmaceutical products in varied therapeutic areas in the MENA (Middle East/North America) region and Canada.

Over the last five years, Dania has developed a unique skill set that includes cannabinoid education, commercialization, and business development within the cannabis space. She led the training of thousands of Canadian pharmacists on all aspects of cannabinoids. This experience combined with her interest in cannabinoid medicine and polypharmacy reduction was a key asset for joining Tetra.

Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and CRO commented, "Dania has the experience and skills that Tetra requires to prepare for the commercialization of QIXLEEF in Canada, USA, Europe and Central and South America. Earlier this year Tetra completed an overnight financing to accelerate the development of QIXLEEF. To date, Tetra has delivered on the value driving milestones of launching the Plenitude© clinical trial in the USA, demonstrating in humans the preferential metabolite profile and now the initiation of its global commercial strategy. Dania will work with Tetra's medical device and cannabis supply partners to bring QIXLEEF to these territories."

"I am extremely excited with the addition of Dania to the Tetra Team. Dania will also commercially support other brands from our diversified product portfolio. Her competencies in pharmaceutical commercial operations are stellar and this will largely benefit our entire portfolio even though her focus will be on QIXLEEF", commented Steeve Néron, COO.

