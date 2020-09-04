One Media iP Group Plc - Result of General Meeting

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 596/2014

4 September 2020

One Media iP Group plc

("One Media" the "Company")

Result of General Meeting



At the General Meeting of the Company held at 11.00 a.m. on 4 September 2020, all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The results of the proxy voting will be available shortly on the Company's website, http://omip.co.uk/investor-relations/

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement was Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer.

