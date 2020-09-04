One Media iP Group Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, September 4
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 596/2014
4 September 2020
One Media iP Group plc
("One Media" the "Company")
Result of General Meeting
At the General Meeting of the Company held at 11.00 a.m. on 4 September 2020, all of the resolutions were duly passed.
The results of the proxy voting will be available shortly on the Company's website, http://omip.co.uk/investor-relations/
The person who arranged for the release of this announcement was Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer.
-Ends-
|One Media iP Group Plc
Michael Infante - CEO
Claire Blunt - Chairman
|+44 (0)175 378 5500
+44 (0)175 378 5501
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Liam Murray
Jo Turner
Ludovico Lazzaretti
|+44 (0)20 7213 0880
|Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)
Max Hartley / Max Gould (Corporate Finance)
Michael Johnson (Sales)
|+44 (0)20 7397 8900
|Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR)
Charles Goodwin
Annabel Atkins
|+44 (0)20 3004 9512
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de