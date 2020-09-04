Anzeige
Samstag, 05.09.2020
Patentschutz für die tabak- und nikotinfreie Zigarette von Taat Lifestyle!
04.09.2020 | 14:10
One Media iP Group Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, September 4

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 596/2014

4 September 2020

One Media iP Group plc

("One Media" the "Company")

Result of General Meeting


At the General Meeting of the Company held at 11.00 a.m. on 4 September 2020, all of the resolutions were duly passed.

The results of the proxy voting will be available shortly on the Company's website, http://omip.co.uk/investor-relations/

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement was Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer.

-Ends-

One Media iP Group Plc
Michael Infante - CEO
Claire Blunt - Chairman
+44 (0)175 378 5500

+44 (0)175 378 5501
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Liam Murray
Jo Turner
Ludovico Lazzaretti		+44 (0)20 7213 0880


Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)
Max Hartley / Max Gould (Corporate Finance)
Michael Johnson (Sales)		+44 (0)20 7397 8900
Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR)
Charles Goodwin
Annabel Atkins		+44 (0)20 3004 9512
