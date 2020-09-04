Since the emergence of COVID-19, pharmaceutical companies, scientists, and drug manufacturers across the globe have partaken in an attempt to develop a new coronavirus drug development process. However, the suspension of production in the Chinese active pharmaceutical ingredients market has caused major challenges and supply shortages for drug manufacturers and scientists. With this and other pipeline challenges, the new drug development process has slowed down. Therefore, Infiniti's healthcare market research experts have developed optimal strategies for pharma companies to combat the coronavirus new drug development challenges.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005279/en/

Challenges Impacting the New Coronavirus Drug Development Process (Graphic: Business Wire)

To leverage Infiniti's expertise in offering healthcare market research, and gain comprehensive insights into the optimal strategies for coronavirus new drug development, request a free proposal

"As China accounts for roughly 40% of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients production, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus could potentially disrupt the drug supply and business of branded and generic drug manufacturers," says a healthcare market research expert at Infiniti Research.

The coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected processes and industries across the globe. The virus has also severely impacted the pharmaceutical industry and the new drug development process. As the virus continues to spread, drug manufacturers are attempting to hasten the development of diagnostics for detecting the virus and developing a drug to prevent infection by the coronavirus. However, due to the global impact of the pandemic, the WHO has reported that the new drug development will take longer than it generally would. The new drug development pipeline is facing challenges at every step. Additionally, China accounts for a large segment of global active pharmaceutical ingredients production, which has led to major disruptions for branded and generic drug manufacturers. In their recent article, Infiniti's experts discuss the challenges of the new drug development process for coronavirus and provide strategies for pharma companies to combat the coronavirus drug development challenges.

Want to overcome the many challenges to new drug development and be a pioneer? To gain comprehensive insights into the best strategies to combat new drug development challenges, request more information.

Infiniti's experts identified the following three significant challenges for scientists and drug manufacturers:

R&D and testing constraints such as culturing the virus in the lab under secure and sterile conditions

Developing and validating the right biological model for the virus, and recruiting the qualified patients

The shortage of active pharmaceutical ingredients due to the supply chain risks and disruptions in China

Gain in-depth insights into the challenges of new drug development for coronavirus by reading the complete article here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005279/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us