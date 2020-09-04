Rheinland Solar has built a 750 kW floating solar plant to power several sieving machines and suction excavators at a quarry in Germany. On weekends, the excess electricity is sold to the grid at market prices.From pv magazine Germany Rheinland Solar has installed a 750 kW floating PV system on a quarry near Weeze, Germany. The project covers a large portion of the annual electricity needs of Hülskens, which operates a nearby sand and gravel production facility. Hülskens developed the floating substructures for the project, as the group also has subsidiaries that specialize in hydraulic engineering, ...

