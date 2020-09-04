Sandia Carpet Repair Serves a Much-Needed Niche in Albuquerque

This Albuquerque-Based Repair Company Eliminates the Need for Costly Carpet Replacement When Repair is an Option

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / For many people in the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho area, when their carpet was damaged, there were very few options-live with the unsightly spot or pay for a costly carpet replacement. Matt Adlesperger saw a demand for high-quality carpet repair and founded Sandia Carpet Repair to fill the void.

Learn more about Sandia Carpet Repair and the services they provide here: https://sandiacarpetrepair.com.

Instead of replacing whole sections of carpet, Sandia Carpet Repair fixes just the damaged section. Many clients are dealing with damage caused by pets, difficult stains, and everyday wear and tear. But the team at Sandia Carpet Repair replaces the damaged carpet and makes the new section blend in seamlessly with the surrounding carpet.

Adlesperger notes, "A lot of homeowner's carpets are in good condition with small issues like stains, bleaching, or burns. No need to replace your entire carpet, which can be a big investment. Repair it and get more life out of your flooring."

Sandia Carpet Repair uses the latest in carpet repair technology to help carpet look its best. Gone are the days of using heat tape and glues. Adlesperger's company uses a new method called Cool Glide to bond new sections of carpet. And their carpet dying procedures for bleach stains utilize the latest application tools, including hydro force systems for large jobs.

When it comes to being a part of the Albuquerque community, Adlesperger shared.

"We are family-owned and operated. Our owner and staff are born and raised in Albuquerque, so we have great pride in serving our community. We understand that in the service industry, our customers come first. We are professional, punctual, and go out of our way to make the customer experience the best possible."

In the future, Adlesperger hopes Sandia Carpet Repair becomes the go-to for carpet repair services in the Albuquerque Metro Area. They plan to do this by offering the highest standard of customer service and the most experienced technicians. They also value community service and giving back to the community.

About Sandia Carpet Repair:

Sandia Carpet Repair is the premier carpet repair service in the Albuquerque area. They provide carpet repair services for those troubling stains, burns, pet damage, and everyday wear and tear. Avoid costly carpet replacement with the carpet repair services using the latest technology in the industry. For more information, visit https://sandiacarpetrepair.com.

Sandia Carpet Repair

4501 Bogan Ave, NE Suite A3

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Contact:

Matt Adlesperger

matt@sandiacarpetrepair.com

(505) 331-7649

SOURCE: Sandia Carpet Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604801/Sandia-Carpet-Repair-Serves-a-Much-Needed-Niche-in-Albuquerque