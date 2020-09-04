Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 05.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Patentschutz für die tabak- und nikotinfreie Zigarette von Taat Lifestyle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854219 ISIN: FR0000036816 Ticker-Symbol: UVA 
Stuttgart
04.09.20
16:23 Uhr
29,700 Euro
+0,800
+2,77 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
04.09.2020 | 15:12
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel advances its disposals programme with the sale of the Triopolis in Villeneuve d'Ascq

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, continues to refocus its assets and announces the sale of the Triopolis to northern developer and refurbisher Aventim.

The Triopolis, built in 1992, is in Villeneuve d'Ascq, part of the Lille Metropolis. It lies on the rue des Fusillés, close to the boulevard du Breucq.
The development includes around 3,000 m² of floor space in two buildings (R+1 and R+2).

Société de la Tour Eiffel still holds two other Lille assets after this deal and is continuing with the disposal programme announced in the first half of 2019 and its strategic refocus.

Advisors on the transaction:
Notary: Oudot and partners/Broker: BNP Paribas Real Estate

Contact

Media relations
Laetitia Baudon - Head of Consultancy at the
Shan agency
Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79
laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.9 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France

www.societetoureiffel.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJialcZtZW2dlm5plJlmmZaWbmqSmJGUapTLnJdvZsqaa5timGhlmZWbZm9lnWts
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64866-pr_sale-of-the-triopolis-in-villeneuve-dascq.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.