Intellifluence Announces the Launch of their Reimagined Influencer Messaging

Thanks to the Recent Update, Brands, Influencers and Talent Managers Will Enjoy More User-Friendly Transactional Conversations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Joe Sinkwitz, the CEO and Co-Founder of the influencer platform Intellifluence, is pleased to announce the launch of reimagined influencer messaging.

To learn more about the recent updates to the influencer messaging threads and how they are now more user-friendly, please check out https://intellifluence.com/blog/influencer-messaging-reimagined.

As Sinkwitz noted, the 89,000-plus influencers who use Intellifluence have probably noticed that every summer there is a key update to the marketing platform. Keeping with this positive tradition, Intellifluence recently completely changed its transactional conversations in messaging to be much easier to follow.

For example, brands, influencers and talent managers alike will notice that instead of the messages being contained in a long thread, they are now sectioned out; this will allow for people to quickly jump to information on the pitch details, determine how far along in the process a transaction is and see the most recent messaging.

This change should help reduce the amount of time that people take to find the information that they need, Sinkwitz noted.

"Some other general improvements to the overall process include logic for when a coupon code has been sent to an influencer as part of the checklist, allowing talent managers to receive individual level influencer notifications, allow influencers to request due date extensions-this was a big one-and a whole lot more," Sinkwitz said, adding that he and his team used feedback and user data to determine what types of improvements needed to be made.

The team from Intellifluence spent a great deal of time repeatedly testing the updated system to be sure it works correctly and is as user-friendly as possible.

"When that is done, we had an all hands stress test to see if anything needed additional design and development touches," Sinkwitz said.

About Intellifluence:

Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that makes it easier for brands of various sizes and peer-level influencers to work together to achieve their goals. In over four years, over 89,000 influencers with an aggregate reach of over 3Billion have joined Intellifluence. Influencers can join the network for free with no obligation and brands can choose a plan that fits their needs. Brands are able to create campaigns with public offers for the influencer Marketplace or use the Discover tool to search for influencers in various countries and across all popular social media platforms and blog networks. For more information, visit https://intellifluence.com, follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/intellifluence or Twitter at twitter.com/intellifluence or Instagram at instagram.com/intellifluence.

