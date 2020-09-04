Orange County Personal Injury Attorney Kyle Scott Secures $5.75 Million Verdict

The verdict in a personal injury case of a minor hurt at school was, at the time, the 60th highest award for damages in California.

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Kyle Scott and Keith Bruno's recent $5,750,000 verdict regarding a brain injury to a minor student in the trial Minor v. LBUSD was the 60th largest verdict in the State of California at the time according to the TopVerdict website. Kyle Scott, whose law firm, Kyle Scott Law PLC, is located in Tustin, California was one of the attorneys on record along with Keith J. Bruno of Carpenter, Zuckerman & Rowley, LLP.

The case fell under several specifications which included: Dangerous Condition, Negligent Supervision, Personal Injury, Premises Liability, School Safety, Trip & Fall, Brain Injury, Denial of Medical Care, Negligent Maintenance and Negligent Tort. Because of an earlier ruling in the case, the main legal theory given to the jury was the negligence of the physical education instructor, Malcolm Turner. In this case (K.R., Pro Ami v. Long Beach Unified School District, et al.) the attorneys for the Long Beach Unified School District were found to have gone out of their way to minimize the traumatic brain injury Scott's client had suffered.

Ronald Gabriel, M.D., a pediatric neurologist appointed by the County of Los Angeles as the County's expert in brain injury cases, testified that Scott's client indeed had a traumatic brain injury. Dr. Gabriel, relying on a CT scan showing a subdural hematoma and bruise on the brain, abnormal EEG, a brain MRI showing brain damage and residual hemosiderin (iron left by blood) and neuropsychological tests showing that Scott's client (a bright young man) said that the client was scoring at a severely low level on IQ tests after the skull fracture and brain injury he suffered. The jury agreed with Scott and the other attorneys and rejected the arguments of the attorneys for Long Beach Unified School District.

"I feel great about this verdict," said Scott. "It's one of those things that makes being a personal injury attorney satisfying, and not just for me but especially for my client." Scott likened the verdict to a David vs. Goliath situation in which an individual minor faced a large entity (in this case the LBUSD). "It can seem daunting, going up against the big guys at first, but when you have the evidence and present the case well, even the so-called little guy can see justice done."

Kyle Scott has practiced personal injury law in Orange County, California for over 28 years. He has represented clients in areas including car accidents, slip and fall injuries, dog bites, medical malpractice and sexual molestation. The firm's website is https://kjslaw.com.

