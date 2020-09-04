Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, September 4
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|8.4%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|7.7%
|NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units
|5.5%
|Acciona
|5.3%
|Fortum
|4.9%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.8%
|TransAlta Renewables
|4.2%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.4%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.2%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|3.0%
|Drax Group
|3.0%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|2.9%
|Avangrid
|2.6%
|New Energy Solar Ltd
|2.4%
|National Grid
|2.4%
|Pennon Group
|2.3%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|2.1%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.1%
|SSE PLC
|2.0%
|Pinnacle Renewable Energy
|2.0%
At close of business on 31 August 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Renewable Energy
|66.6%
|Electricity
|12.0%
|Multi Utilities
|7.6%
|Water & Waste
|7.1%
|Gas
|1.4%
|Telecoms Infrastructure
|0.4%
|Roads & Rail
|0.4%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|4.4%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|28.0%
|Global
|19.2%
|United Kingdom
|15.1%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|14.2%
|China
|13.7%
|India
|1.7%
|Latin America
|1.7%
|Asia (excluding China)
|1.5%
|Eastern Europe
|0.4%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|4.4%
|100.0%
