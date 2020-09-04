Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.09.2020 | 16:22
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, September 4

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure8.4%
Northland Power Income Fund7.7%
NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units5.5%
Acciona5.3%
Fortum4.9%
China Everbright Intl.4.8%
TransAlta Renewables4.2%
China Longyuan Power Group3.4%
Clearway Energy A Class3.2%
GCP Infrastructure Investments3.0%
Drax Group3.0%
China Suntien Green Energy2.9%
Avangrid2.6%
New Energy Solar Ltd2.4%
National Grid2.4%
Pennon Group2.3%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc2.1%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.1%
SSE PLC2.0%
Pinnacle Renewable Energy2.0%

At close of business on 31 August 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Renewable Energy66.6%
Electricity12.0%
Multi Utilities7.6%
Water & Waste7.1%
Gas1.4%
Telecoms Infrastructure0.4%
Roads & Rail0.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets4.4%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America28.0%
Global19.2%
United Kingdom15.1%
Europe (excluding UK)14.2%
China13.7%
India1.7%
Latin America1.7%
Asia (excluding China)1.5%
Eastern Europe0.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets4.4%
100.0%


