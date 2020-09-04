DJ Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice 04-Sep-2020 / 17:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad-Hoc Notice Moscow, 04 September 2020 - Sistema PJSFC (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified holding company, announces that as a result of the offering of existing shares of Detsky Mir (MOEX: DSKY), Russia's largest specialised children's goods retailer, Sistema has fully divested its 20.38% ownership stake in Detsky Mir. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2019 was RUB 656.9 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.3 trn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru [1] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 83559 EQS News ID: 1127803 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=1127803&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

