ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

Ashtead Group plc

4thSeptember 2020

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q1 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its first quarter results for the period ended 31stJuly 2020 will be announced on 8thSeptember 2020.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151