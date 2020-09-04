Anzeige
Freitag, 04.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Tradegate
04.09.20
14:53 Uhr
29,650 Euro
+1,080
+3,78 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
PR Newswire
04.09.2020 | 17:28
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

London, September 4

Ashtead Group plc

4thSeptember 2020

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q1 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its first quarter results for the period ended 31stJuly 2020 will be announced on 8thSeptember 2020.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151

© 2020 PR Newswire
