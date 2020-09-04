Impressive Lineup Includes Leading Entrepreneurs from Around the World Discussing Today's Most Pressing Topics Impacting Global Investment

Ahead of Summit, VIP to Live Stream FTE Briefing on The Future of Greece Greek Innovation on Sept. 9, 2020

VIVA Investment Partners (VIP), the Swiss private equity firm which hosts the Follow the Entrepreneur (FTE) Investment Campaign and Summit, today announces first round of speakers at the upcoming 10th Annual FTE Investor Summit taking place in Athens, Greece on October 10 14, 2020. Each of the following business leaders, technologists and renowned entrepreneurs will be speaking on a specific topic that not only has significant relevance today, but will be major areas of focus (and funding) for years to come.

The Future of Digital Securities: Tal Elyashiv, Managing Partner of SPiCE VC

Tal Elyashiv, Managing Partner of SPiCE VC How Enterprising Companies Have Been Innovative in Responding to the COVID Crisis: Michael Moszynski, Founder CEO, London Advertising

Michael Moszynski, Founder CEO, London Advertising The Future of Private Banking: Eric Sarasin, Chairman of the Board, Singularity Group

Eric Sarasin, Chairman of the Board, Singularity Group The Customer-Centric Ecosystem: Vashi Dominguez, Founder, Chairman CEO, Vashi

Vashi Dominguez, Founder, Chairman CEO, Vashi The Future of Greece Greek Innovation: Christos Dimas, Deputy Minister of Development and Investments, Ministry of Development

Christos Dimas, Deputy Minister of Development and Investments, Ministry of Development Real Asset Investments and Innovative Wrapping of Assets Through Fund Structures: Harvey Griffiths, CEO, Horizon

Harvey Griffiths, CEO, Horizon The Start-up Ecosystem in India: Mahavir Sharma, Global Chairman, TiE Global

Mahavir Sharma, Global Chairman, TiE Global The Future of Biotech Health: Rudy Mazzocchi, Biotech Bio Pharma Entrepreneur

Held at the Four Seasons Astir Palace in Athens, Greece, the FTE Investor Summit Greece 2020 will welcome more than 200 multi-family offices (MFO's), sovereign wealth funds (SWF's), high net worth individuals (HNWI's), venture capital firms (VC's) and corporate investors to share insight, inspiration, intelligence, and networking. The Summit also offers leading global investors and entrepreneurs to learn about new ecosystems and to identify opportunities in which to invest and grow.

Sponsors of FTE Investor Summit Greece 2020 will be announced later this month and will include some of the biggest firms in the country.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about the powerhouse lineup of leading entrepreneurs and global business titans that have graciously accepted our invitation to speak at what will be the very best FTE Summit to date," said Julie Meyer, Founder CEO, VIP. "We're thankful for all of our speakers, sponsors and participants who will gather to discuss the most promising opportunities, as well as the most critical issues, facing the global business and investment community."

Ahead of the live FTE Summit in Athens, The FTE Briefing series offers interested parties and confirmed participants an early preview of the themes that will be addressed. The next FTE Briefing is taking place on Sept. 9, 2020 and is titled: The Future of Greece and Greek Innovation. Christos Dimas, Deputy Minister of Development and Investments for the Ministry of Development, along with Tassos Iossiphides of Ernst Young, will join Julie Meyer, Founder CEO of VIP, to discuss the technology and venture capital renaissance taking hold in Greece, as it becomes an attractive place for private equity firms to invest in.

For an invitation, to purchase tickets or inquire about partnership opportunities, visit www.globalftenetwork.com/buy-tickets/, or contact the VIP Relations Manager at vip@vivacapital.com.

About VIVA Investment Partners:

VIVA Investment Partners was founded by successful entrepreneurs and venture capital investors to acquire equity stakes in and provide financing to established alternative asset managers (fund investments) and emerging growth companies (direct investments). To learn more about VIP, visit www.vivapartners.net/, or email Liz Whelan at liz@lwprconsulting.com.

