RIMES, the global leader in Managed Data Services and RegTech solutions for financial institutions, has been named the Best Data Management Product for the European Hedge Fund sector at the HFM European Technology Awards 2020.

The HFM European Technology Awards celebrates the IT and software providers that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.

Alessandro Ferrari, CMO at RIMES commented: "2020 has certainly been a challenging year for the hedge fund industry, following the market dislocation in March. To have our Managed Data Services recognised by such a prestigious panel highlights how well we've continued to innovate and deliver for our clients in a very difficult climate. This is a very proud moment, for all of us at RIMES."

This marks the first time RIMES has won the accolade at the HFM European Technology Awards, and builds on a very successful year to date. In May, RIMES' RegFocus BMR service won the Best Vendor Solution for Benchmark Regulation award at the 2020 RegTech Insight Awards. This was followed by RIMES being crowned Best Ops Data Management Solution for the fifth consecutive year at the Technology Innovation Awards 2020 in June.

RIMES Managed Data Service is a comprehensive suite of scalable, fully managed services, helping firms fulfil their needs for the efficient delivery of accurate and timely data, while also helping them realise strategic aims, such as managing business change and becoming more responsive to their clients' needs.

ENDS

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and regulatory technology specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the top 10 asset servicers in the world. www.rimes.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005429/en/

Contacts:

Alessandro Ferrari

+1 212 381 9000

marketing@rimes.com