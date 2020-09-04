Regulatory News:

Half-year financial report for the first half of 2020 is available on ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) website at:

ID Logistics (www.id-logistics.com)

It is also available on demand:

By mail: ID Logistics Direction financière 55, chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon France By email: yperot@id-logistics.com By phone: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

Next report: third quarter 2020 revenues after the markets close on October 22, 2020

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,534 million in 2019. ID Logistics has more than 320 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005449/en/

Contacts:

ID Logistics

Yann Perot

CFO

Tel.: 33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

yperot@id-logistics.com

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh Thomas Grojean

Investor Relations Financial Communications

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

idlogistics@newcap.eu