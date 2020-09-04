Optec International, Inc.: Optec International Information Statement

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI) Today announced clarification of the Schedule 13G Filed August 31st, 2020 by Carebourn Capital, L.P.

The company is issuing this clarification statement as a result of the large number of enquiries pertaining to the ability for the Schedule 13G shares to be readily saleable in the current trading market.

The company would like to clarify the shares described in the filing are Restricted shares for a period of One Year and can only be held in Transfer Agent Book-Entry or physical certificate form and are not eligible for deposit with trading institutions. The earliest time of conversion from August 31st, 2020 is 1 year from the time of issuance,

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

OPTEC International, Inc. Contact: info@optecintl.com Product Call Center: 877-955-8787

