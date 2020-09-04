Revenue Boomers Founder Cliff Pierre Speaking at the Los Angeles Black Business Expo - 9/12/2020

"Revenue Boomers has the vision to be the most successful digital marketing agency by delivering a unique experience and impressive results to all their customers and partners."

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Revenue Boomers is proud to announce their participation as the official Digital Media Partner in the upcoming Virtual Los Angeles Black Business Expo event on September 12, 2020. This powerful business event will feature renowned speakers like Les Brown and Dr. George Fraser. Also speaking is Cliff Pierre the founder of Revenue Boomers and over 40+ prominent business leaders. Tickets are $20 to attend the virtual event. Click the link to buy your tickets now: https://www.21labbe.com/

About Cliff Pierre

Cliff Pierre is a digital marketing consultant that specializes in building high ticket customer acquisition systems for coaches, consultants, and agencies. In addition to providing social media marketing services, search engine optimization (SEO) services, and pay per click advertising services. Working with small and medium-sized businesses, including Rainbow Sushi Restaurant, Mattress Depot, and AA Real Estate Group to name a few. Cliff has put together a full team of digital marketing experts at Revenue Boomers. As a digital marketing agency they focus on helping their clients get more customers to increase sales and profits.

About The Upcoming Event

As a leading marketing expert Cliff will highlight the advantages of building a brand on social media during The Los Angeles Black Business Expo on September 12, 2020. More specifically how to launch successful marketing campaigns on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube with content marketing and paid advertising. For more info on Cliff and Revenue Boomers, visit: http://www.revenueboomers.com/.

CONTACT:

Name: Cliff Pierre

Company Name: Revenue Boomers

Local Address: 75 Arlington Street #38 Boston, MA 02116 United States

Phone Number: (617) 960-8536

Company email: cliffpierre@revenueboomers.com

Website URL: http://www.revenueboomers.com/

SOURCE: Revenue Boomers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604847/Revenue-Boomers-Founder-Cliff-Pierre-Speaking-at-the-Los-Angeles-Black-Business-Expo--9122020