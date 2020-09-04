Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life Sciences Announces Completion of Acquisition Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its acquisition of HAVN Research Inc. ("HAVN Research"), acquiring 100% of the outstanding shares of HAVN Research (the "Acquisition Transaction"). HAVN Research is a biotechnology company engaged in the business of the research and development of psychopharmacological products, including the formulation of standardized psychoactive compounds derived from fungi.

Following completion of the Acquisition Transaction, the Company has 66,771,000 common shares in the capital of the Company issued and outstanding (the "Common Shares"). The Common Shares will be listed and posted on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and are anticipated to commence trading at market open on September 8, 2020 under the stock symbol "HAVN".

Havn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human potential using evidence-informed research. The company is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds. Havn Life's research facility, Havn Labs, is located on the South Campus at The University of British Columbia (UBC). Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com 604 359 0060

Media: brittany@exvera.com 778 238 6096

