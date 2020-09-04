All That Glitters Isn't Gold But This Podcast Sure Is...

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Wedding dress designer and TLC's "Say Yes to The Dress" regular, Hayley Paige, and her fiancée, fitness vlogger and personal trainer, Conrad Louis, talk about love, life, and bring on some stellar guests in their inaugural podcast "All That Glitters".

Both entrepreneurs who self identify as individuals who are empowerment-focused in their respective fields join forces to dig even deeper and make personal betterment their focus.

"We both come from backgrounds that are heavily focused on aesthetics and we felt compelled to explore a more intimate medium that focuses on our inner tapestry with respect to relationships, self-awareness, and fortitude of character," says Hayley.

Using the postponement of their wedding Hayley and Conrad were compelled to turn this set back into an opportunity to help spread optimism in a time when there is so much doubt and uncertainty.

"Life and love demand our full presence of mind; we want to share principles and tactics that have helped us along the way and spotlight mastered individuals to address things outside our repertoire," says Conrad. "We might be figuring out some of it as we go, but we are also investing in tried-and-true ways to show up better prepared and more resourceful."

Each episode shares actionable tools on keeping love and life creative, establishing boundaries that better serve YOU, and shedding light on behaviors that make life more loving. This podcast also invites all kinds of people from all facets of life, including CIO and founder of Melvin Capital and minority-owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Gabe Plotkin; high performance psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais; and pop culture couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick from the Bachelorette.

"People are trying to do something that sounds good in a conversation," says the Bachelorette's Jason Tartick in "All That Glitters Podcast" Episode 12. He continues, " ...they're worried about their title, where they work, [and] what their identity is. People aren't pursuing their skill-set (what they're gifted at) and what they can do best. They're worried about presenting this facade..." Like Tartick, Hayley and Conrad are compelled to encourage their listeners to embrace who they are and what they have as opposed to their deficiencies and perceived inadequacies.

"All That Glitters" is a weekly podcast cataloguing new episodes every Wednesday.

