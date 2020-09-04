Campaign Writer: AeroLeads: Alternative Email Finder Tool for B2B Lead Generation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Every sales and marketing professional is searching for an effective email finding tool. The larger and more quality your company email list is, the better your chances to close new customers, and generate more revenue for your business. Even individuals trying to find investors, founders, hiring managers, hard-to-reach executives, or even that long lost friend from high school, being able to quickly find someone's email address is a common problem.

Business to business (B2B) prospect and lead generation. Image Credit: 123rf.com / RawPixel.

AeroLeads Prospect Lead Generation Overview

AeroLeads (aeroleads.com) allows you to find email addresses of decision makers and phone numbers of businesses. AeroLeads claims to be the #1 prospect generation and b2b lead generation software on the web, according to their website.

AeroLeads principles are to guide their customers and clients through how prospect generation can ease the sales process by automating the process of finding the relevant prospect details, and to innovate by embracing the developments in technology during implementation in the prospect generation process.

Contact database coverage allows users to find 15 data points, like full name, job title, location, company emails, business phone numbers, and more. AeroLeads has a comprehensive database of 100+ million professional email addresses.

The company was founded in 2015 by Pushkar Gaikwad, who also serves as the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

Social media accounts include: Twitter @aeroleads, Facebook @aeroleads, Linkedin @aeroleads-email-finder, Instagram @aeroleads, and others, including AeroLeads YouTube videos. Social media hashtag commonly used is AeroLeads.

Aeroleads email and phone finder software. Image Credit: AeroLeads.com.

AeroLeads "Email Finder" Google Chrome Extension

There is an AeroLeads Google Chrome extension plugin available to download and install from the Google Chrome web store. The plugin is titled "Email Finder - AeroLeads" and listed under the "Search Tools" category, AeroLeads has over 161 user reviews rating it 4.7 out of 5 stars on average. It also shows 10,000+ users of the AeroLeads plugin.

Aeroleads is an email finder tool which allows you to find personal and business emails from various professional websites. With just one click, you can find email addresses and phone numbers of decision makers. Prospecting for sales and marketing becomes quite easy and productive.

Aeroleads plugin from the chrome web store. Image Credit: Google Chrome.

AeroLeads Search Tool Products and Solutions

AeroLeads email and phone finder is used by hundreds of businesses, online marketers, sales teams, and recruiters to find business details and b2b data with their Take Off, Climb, Cruise, and Enterprise solutions. Find company business data and individual profiles like emails, phone numbers, addresses, decision makers, locations, and more.

AeroLeads allows you to find business emails with their email finder tool. It is all you need to connect with any professional or business. It combines all our data - email formats, email addresses found on the web, verifications and other signals to find the right contact profile in half a second.

Reduce your email bounce rate with their email verifier. They created an email verifier to be as perfect as possible, with validations made at multiple stages: format, domain information, the response of the mail servers and comparison with their unique base of 100+ million professional email addresses.

AeroLeads Alternatives and Competitors

These are some of the top AeroLeads alternatives and competitors with similar solutions and search tools for finding email addresses and phone numbers. Aeroleads was also named to the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) ZoomInfo (zoominfo.com) DiscoverOrg (discoverorg.com) Lusha (lusha.co) ContactOut (contactout.com) UpLead (uplead.com) Clearbit (clearbit.com) Voila Norbert (voilanorbert.com)

Aeroleads Review in Contact Finder

Aeroleads Review in Contact Finder magazine. Image Credit: Contact Finder.

AeroLeads Video - How to Find Someone's Email Address on the Web

Aeroleads in action. Example showing how to find email addresses quickly. Image / Video Credit: Aeroleads YouTube Channel.

