Patentschutz für die tabak- und nikotinfreie Zigarette von Taat Lifestyle!
WKN: A2P0AA ISIN: CA9095802018 Ticker-Symbol: 0ULA 
Frankfurt
04.09.20
17:48 Uhr
0,466 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2020 | 02:56
United Battery Metals Corp. Announces Settlement of Debt

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / United Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:UBM)(OTC PINK:UBMCF)(FWB:0UL) ("UBM" or the "Company") announces today that it has settled an aggregate of $199,924.81 in indebtedness of the Company through the issuance of 807,777 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed value of $0.2475 per Share (the "Debt Settlement").

All Shares are subject to a statutory four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The participation in the Debt Settlement of Michael Dehn, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, having received a portion, specifically 383,535 of the Shares, is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Debt Settlement by an insider did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Michael Dehn"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact the Company at: (604) 428-9063.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: United Battery Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604919/United-Battery-Metals-Corp-Announces-Settlement-of-Debt

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
