7 Figure Flipping: Real Estate Investors: a "100% Virtual" House Flipping and Wholesaling Event, Flip Hacking LIVE, Set for October 15-17

Led by Bill Allen, CEO of 7 Figure Flipping, the 3-Day Event Will Teach Investing Strategies and Success Secrets From 20-Plus of the Nation's Top House Flippers and Wholesalers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2020 / Bill Allen, CEO of 7 Figure Flipping, has announced that the year's first "100% virtual" real estate investor event, Flip Hacking LIVE, will be held on October 15-17, 2020.

Allen, a US Navy veteran, is also the founder and CEO of the successful real estate investing company Blackjack Real Estate, which made it to #206 on the INC 500 list of America's fastest-growing private companies this year (#6 in real estate, with three-year revenue growth of 2,081%).

Bill enjoys teaching others how to become successful house flippers and wholesalers. From realtors who are already experienced in the industry to new investors who want to get started earning money by buying and selling homes, Allen and his team have a passion for sharing their knowledge.

This virtual event will consist of three full days of identifying new investment opportunities, analyzing systems and strategies, networking, building relationships, and learning the latest insights on real estate investing from the experts who are "in the trenches" investing in real estate right now.

Bill and his team will show real estate investors with or without experience how to turn these uncertain times into opportunity. Attendees will learn how to market to off-market motivated sellers, how to consistently pick up discounted properties, and how to increase close ratios with the right sales and negotiation tactics.

In addition, Flip Hacking LIVE will include insights on how to push deals through the pipeline faster than other investors, how to manage the lead flow and pull deals out of leads other investors would throw away, and how to fund deals without investors using their own money or bank loans.

Finally, this event gives attendees a great opportunity to discover how to maximize profit on the backend of every deal and when to hire team members if they want to grow.

The event will include great prizes and an upbeat and motivational atmosphere. As a bonus, for the first time ever, attendees won't have to spend thousands of dollars on airfare and hotels in order to attend. Instead, they can learn real estate investing secrets from the comfort of their own homes while still tucking in their kids at night.

Bill said he is looking forward to Flip Hacking LIVE and bringing his popular event directly to attendees.

"We're building out a custom studio, and investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into new technology to pull off something no real estate investor has ever done before," Allen said. He added that the event will feature networking opportunities, audience participation, and one-on-one interactions to achieve the same energy as a live event.

"I'm going to miss seeing everyone in person this year, and will miss the hugs, handshakes and high-fives, but we have plans in place to bring the connection, networking, and relationship aspects of the event into the virtual realm. This means Flip Hacking LIVE 2020 will be bigger and better than ever streaming in this new format."

About Bill Allen:

Bill Allen, US Navy Veteran and father of three boys (6, 3, 2), is the CEO of 7 Figure Flipping, where he helps real estate investors start, grow, and systematize their businesses. For more information or to claim a virtual ticket now, visit FlipHackingLIVE.com.

