How Entrepreneur Lara Nercessian Found Her Passion and Became a Boss in Heels

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2020 / Lara Nercessian is the brains behind Boss in Heels. She is paving the way as a trusted thought leader, empowering individuals to take their businesses and lives to the next level. What initially started off as a series of blog posts has now evolved into a highly successful brand encompassing a weekly podcast, with inspirational female entrepreneurs, c-level executives and thought leaders, and recently a personalized career and mindset coaching business which is curated to each client. Lara has employed the founder's mentality by uniquely positioning the brand and inspiring individuals to achieve greatness, even during a pandemic. The result of such hard work is that the Boss in Heels brand through its mediums (social/web/podcast) has attracted 75,000+ monthly views from all over the globe.

From her early days as a Human Resources Assistant, Lara Nercessian quickly recognized that she was living on pre-set tracks. 1. Graduate from university 2. Enter the workforce. 3. Begin the treacherous journey of climbing the corporate ladder on your own. The problem with this approach, was that Lara quickly learned the artificial limitations that she had placed on herself from early childhood, which became the habits of her norm.

It wasn't long until Lara Nercessian quickly learned that the self-limiting beliefs that we place upon ourselves every day are common; "Neuroscientific studies have revealed that at least 95% of our thoughts and decisions originate at the subconscious level of the mind. This means that our growth, potential and ability to live out our true purpose in life are often sabotaged, without us even being consciously aware of it."

As Lara pointed out "When you are at university, you have the luxury of a professor or a mentor. Similarly, when you are at the gym, you have access to a trainer. Whether it is a professor, mentor, teacher or a trainer, you have someone who is mentoring you or guiding you either academically or physically. You have these resources which are available to you at your fingertips, so why should personal development, mindset coaching and mentorship be any different?"

An entrepreneur's perception of fear and success is crucial to the trajectory of their business and lives. Individuals often become a product of their conditioned belief system and their environment. Lara Nercessian says that "in order for a person to maximize their own capabilities, not only must they invest in themselves and their own personal development, but they must also connect with individuals who will help propel them to that next level".

Lara Nercessian has seen the personal development industry continue to boom, with a dramatic increase in non-traditional teaching methods and practices. Lara says that "self-education is becoming a dominant force, in particular during the pandemic where online resources such as Udemy and Coursera are experiencing growth up to 640% higher than the same reporting period last year." From a content perspective, Lara says that "Through Boss in Heels, we've observed that categorically there are three main consumers of the content that we are producing. 1. Those who have recently graduated from school or university and are unsure of how to step into the real world. 2. Individuals who are feeling stuck in their careers or lives. 3. Those who have achieved a level of success and are wanting to elevate themselves to that next extraordinary level."

Lara Nercessian says that, "Conventional teaching methods are diminishing, and individuals are pivoting towards online mentorship and coaching programs. Furthermore, the notion of listening to a podcast has now overtaken the previously popular breakfast radio shows, with individuals turning to their favorite podcasts on their work commutes, morning walks and household tasks. Subscriptions to Spotify and Apple Podcasts are on the rise, Amazon and Audible have just announced they will be adding podcasts to their respective services, and the world is listening towards more audio-based services. I receive hundreds of comments and messages from loyal podcast listeners, stating how the Boss in Heels podcast has formed part of their morning or evening commutes. People are educating themselves and learning new things on the fly, and there is a real shift in how individuals are consuming content and educating themselves on a variety of topics across business, career and personal development. This fundamental shift is forcing me to not only create innovative web-based content, but also bite-sized audio content in a way that is easy for the listener to consume whilst they are going about their daily lives."

When we asked Lara what's next for the brand, she responded by saying "2021 is gearing up to be an exciting year for the Boss in Heels brand. We have been working hard to build our subscription-based coaching and mentorship programs. Furthermore, I'm excited to share our first ever Boss in Heels industry event which will bring our community and highly regarded podcast guests together to share their insights, inspiration and founder mentalities. With the workshops and breakout sessions, I'm excited for individuals to build out their own agendas and learning curriculums on the day.

