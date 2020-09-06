Frequentis: Ports of Jersey (PoJ) Limited has selected Frequentis next generation IT voice communication system (VCS) to upgrade three end of life systems at its main and contingency facilities, enhancing performance and availability. Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands, located in the English Channel between England and France. The modernisation will include the main VCS located at the Air Traffic Control Centre (ATCC), the main VCS at its contingency facility and the emergency VCS (E-VCS). "This project will ensure Ports of Jersey can continue to provide resilient and essential Air Traffic Services whilst adopting digital voice technologies that are being rolled out across the global ATC networks. This will help us to continue to work with French and UK ATC to adapt as ...

