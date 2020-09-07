INVISTA Textiles (U.K.) Limited's technology and licensing business, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and Jiangsu Jiatong Energy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Tongkun Group (Tongkun), have reached agreement to license INVISTA's latest P8 PTA technology for two PTA lines.

These two lines will be installed in Rudong, Nantong City, Jiangsu province, China. Both lines deploy INVISTA's largest twin stream design respectively, utilizing INVISTA's latest P8 PTA technology. Building on the demonstrated performance of the P8 technology platform, the variable cost, capital productivity and environmental performance is expected to set new benchmarks within the industry.

Tongkun and INVISTA have been working together for 10 years in PTA. INVISTA's first P7 and first P8 technology platforms were successfully installed, commissioned, and operated at another subsidiary (Jiaxing Petrochemical) of Tongkun Group. Based on the successful co-operation on these projects, Tongkun has again selected INVISTA's latest P8PTA technology for the Jiatong project.

Adam Sackett, IPT vice president PTA, commented, "We are honoured that our industry-leading P8 PTA technology has been selected again by Tongkun Group. Our companies have a long history of PTA innovation, and we look forward to working together on this new chapter of technology and cooperation between the two parties."

A kick-off meeting was successfully concluded on August 15, 2020, by Jiatong, INVISTA and CTCI (the engineering contractor). A project start-up date of Q4 2022 is targeted for the first line.

INVISTA's industry-leading PTA technology, including its latest version of P8 technology, is available as a license package from IPT. For more information, please visit the IPT website at www.ipt.invista.com.

From the fibers in your carpet to the plastic in your automobiles, INVISTA's commitment to continuous improvement has led its employees to develop some of the most durable, versatile polymers and fibers in the world. A subsidiary of Koch Industries since 2004, INVISTA brings to market the proprietary ingredients for nylon 6,6 and recognized brands including STAINMASTER, CORDURA and ANTRON. INVISTA also offers specialty chemical intermediates and process technologies. See the bigger picture at INVISTA.com.

