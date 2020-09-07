DJ ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
Folgende Index-Änderung wird zum Handelsbeginn am 8. September wirksam:
=== + STOXX-50 NEUAUFNAHME Adidas HERAUSNAHME Lloyds Banking ===
Folgende Index-Änderungen werden zum Handelsbeginn am 21. September wirksam:
=== + EURO-STOXX-50 NEUAUFNAHME Adyen Kone Pernod Ricard Prosus Vonovia HERAUSNAHME BBVA Fresenius Orange Societe Generale Telefonica + STOXX50 NEUAUFNAHME Adyen HERAUSNAHME Santander + MDAX NEUAUFNAHME Shop Apotheke Wacker Chemie HERAUSNAHME Rocket Internet RTL + SDAX NEUAUFNAHME Global Fashion Group Medios Rocket Internet RTL Secunet Security Networks HERAUSNAHME Atoss Software Bertrandt Shop Apotheke Steinhoff Wacker Chemie + SMI und SPI NEUAUFNAHME Partners Group HERAUSNAHME Adecco + STOXX-600 NEUAUFNAHME Nel Inwit Fresnillo Soitec Dino Polska Beijer Ref AB Londonmetric Property JDE Peet S Masmovil Ibercom Softwareone Holding Corbion AF Poyry ADO Properties Varta Stadler Rail HERAUSNAHME Hochtief Christian Dior Greggs Loomis Mapfre Vistry Group Great Portland Estates Tui Redrow Fraport Easyjet Neles TGS-Nopec Geophysical Micro Focus International Old Mutual + S&P-500 NEUAUFNAHME Catalent Etsy Teradyne HERAUSNAHME Coty H&R Block Kohl's ===
Zuletzt erfolgte Index-Änderungen (zum 31 August):
=== + DOW JONES INDEX NEUAUFNAHME Amgen Salesforce Honeywell International HERAUSNAHME Exxon Mobil Pfizer Raytheon ===
