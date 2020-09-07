EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Press Release - Publication of 2020 Half Year Results
Medacta navigates successfully COVID-19 challenges in the first semester 2020.
- Medacta Half-year 2020 revenue at Euro 134.8 million, down 11.1% over the prior year due to COVID-19 related deferrals of orthopedic elective surgeries;
- Good backlog recovery in June, July and August with double digit growth but we remain very cautious about the second semester;
- Reported EBITDA at 23.6%, adjusted at 23.8%[1];
- Over 25 new products cleared. Innovation continued, culminating with the FDA approval on our proprietary NextARTM Augmented Reality platform technology in July;
- Retained 100% of workforce;
- 2020 guidance remains withdrawn due to continuing uncertainty regarding impact of COVID-19.
Overview of H1 2020 results
Lower Gross Profit margin affected by lower revenue
Tax rate reduction, positive contributes to Medacta's half-year earnings
Solid Balance Sheet
Overall, we believe that mid and long-term fundamentals have not changed and several activities are in place to regain full momentum in the second semester and beyond: we restarted the MORE institute activities, we repristinated the hiring plans to expand sales force, we continued to focus on ASC in the US and we are planning the appropriate investments to support the expected reacceleration.
Detailed reporting
- 21 January 2021 Publication of 2020 full year unaudited top-line figures
- 31 March 2021 Publication of 2020 full year results
