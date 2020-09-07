Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2020
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave strengthens financial profile with over € 130m in debt facilities

Wereldhave N.V. ("Wereldhave") is pleased to announce agreement on new and amended debt facilities representing over € 130m. This increases the financial headroom for Wereldhave, whereby all debt obligations are covered until Q3 2022. The facilities are with several financial institutions and are priced at lower rates than the average cost of debt maturing in the next twelve months.

Dennis de Vreede, CFO of Wereldhave: "These transactions mark an important step in the improvement of our liquidity position, particularly against this period of a challenging economic backdrop. It confirms the widely received confidence of our relationship banks in Wereldhave, our strategy and the strength of our property portfolio. Going forward, we will continue to be committed to further improve our financial profile as it is a key enabler to our LifeCentral transformation strategy. By successfully executing on our disposal and liquidity preservation program, we should be able to further strengthen our financial profile in the coming year."

Attachment

  • PR Wereldhave improves financial profile - FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ca437de2-3065-411d-802c-5c2bfa15cf65)
