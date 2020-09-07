DGAP-News: Imcyse SA
Imcyse Announces the Appointment of Denis Bedoret as Chief Executive Officer
Liège, Belgium, September 07, 2020 - Imcyse, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active, specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe, chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Denis Bedoret as Chief Executive Officer of Imcyse S.A., effective September 1, 2020.
"It is a great pleasure to welcome Denis Bedoret as our new CEO. With the addition of his profound experience in life sciences and immunology, the Company now has all the necessary components to drive the success of ImotopesTM for the benefit of autoimmune patients across a variety of indications," said Thomas Taapken, Imcyse Chairman. "Denis joins Imcyse at a pivotal time, strengthening the management team as we gear up for the start of our Phase 2 program for the Company's lead candidate, IMCY-0098 Imotope, which shows great promise for the treatment of patients with early type 1 diabetes. I am confident that Denis is the right person to shepherd Imcyse into its next development stage as a leading immunology platform company."
Prior to joining Imcyse, Denis was Chief Executive Officer at MaSTherCell SA, Belgium and President of MaSTherCell Global Inc., U.S. for four years. Under his leadership, the Company expanded into the U.S. market, growing from 60 to 260 employees and EUR 6 to EUR 27 million sales turnover. Earlier this year, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. acquired MaSTherCell Global for USD 315 million, and Denis managed the transition period.
"I am thrilled to join Imcyse in the run-up to the start of its Phase 2 type 1 diabetes study. Building on promising Phase 1 clinical data, Imotope technology represents a revolutionary therapeutic option for patients with this and many other severe, chronic autoimmune diseases," said Denis Bedoret, Imcyse CEO. "It is an honor to step into a team already composed of talented and passionate innovators. With their drive and commitment to developing ImotopesTM technology, I am confident we have what it takes to successfully advance the already encouraging trajectory of Imcyse."
Going forward, Thomas Taapken, who had been serving as de facto interim CEO will step back from the daily management duties at Imcyse and focus on his future position as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.
ABOUT IMCYSE
