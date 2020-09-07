The world's sixth-largest solar player in 2019 has risen to the top spot by securing a contract from Solar Energy Corp. of India to develop 8 GW of PV capacity.From pv magazine India. India's Adani Group is the world's largest solar power developer, with a 12.3 GW portfolio, according to Mercom Capital. The ranking includes 2.2 GW of operational capacity and 10.1 GW under construction. Hong Kong-based GCL New Energy is the second-largest solar developer with 7.1 GW, followed by SoftBank"s SB Energy with 6.9 GW. Ranking by Mercom For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India website.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...