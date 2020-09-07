Large solar projects are surging in the United States. We've gathered up the latest news in big solar, with Indiana set to double its solar capacity, and Texas galloping along.From pv magazine USA While the oil and gas industry is having a difficult year facing the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of decarbonization, solar is headed for a growth year, and it's being driven by utility-scale projects. The Holstein solar project on a 10,000-acre West Central Texas cattle ranch is emblematic of this epochal shift. Rancher Garland Richards used to rely on Exxon oil wells drilled on his ranch. ...

