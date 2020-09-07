OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF FERNANDO MARÇAL TO WOLVERHAMPTON

Lyon, 7 September 2020



Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Fernando Marçal to English club Wolverhampton for €2 million.

Fernando Marçal joined OL in June 2017 from Guingamp, where he was on loan from Benfica. He played 75 matches with Olympique Lyonnais, all competitions combined, including the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon.



At 31 years of age and one year from the end of his contract with OL, Fernando wanted to give new direction to his career by joining the English Premier League club.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Fernando for his dedication to the team over the last three seasons and wishes him continued success at Wolverhampton.





OL Groupe



Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment B



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services -

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services



------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mnByYspok5eayGtqaMpomJWWmWpnl2OdmmSck5VsZZuUbHJnl2mSZ8bIZm9lnW1m

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64880-olg-070920-transfert-marcal-gb.pdf