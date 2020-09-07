The newly added Economic Calendar allows traders to keep up-to-date on all economic data releases from within the platform.

Devexperts, a leading global software provider for the capital markets industry, has integrated the DXtrade SaaS trading platform with the Economic Calendar by FXStreet, a leading information and resources provider for forex traders.

DXtrade is an off-the-shelf trading platform for established and amateur FX/CFD brokers worldwide. In DXtrade, the Economic Calendar is provided by FXStreet to allow traders to track events of their choice. The Calendar provides indicators that help traders anticipate which economic data releases will impact market volatility most, while also displaying additional useful information for each data release.

The FXStreet Economic Calendar powers traders who rely on fundamental analysis alone, as well as those who combine it with technical analysis in their decisions when entering the market. Due to the advanced capabilities of the DXtrade platform, the Calendar can be viewed individually or it can added to the same screen as other trading platform components such as a traders charts, watchlists or positions.

"The aim of FXStreet is to keep traders informed, so they can make the best decision when placing trades in the markets. We firmly believe that with this new partnership with DXtrade, we will be able to expand our reach and help even more traders with a trustworthy partner who shares our values about the FX market", commented Setxi Fernández, CEO at FXStreet.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to deliver a best-in-class platform for brokers and their clients, we have added the FXStreet Economic Calendar to the DXtrade platform. FXStreet has long been recognised as the market standard for FX news providers and we are glad to have them on our platform", commented Conor O'Driscoll, VP of OTC Platform at Devexperts.

About FXStreet

FXStreet was founded in January 2000. As its distinctive trademark, the website has always been proud of its unyielding commitment to provide objective and unbiased information and to enable its users to make better and more confident decisions. On the website, the real-time quotes, news, newsletters and interactive chats with experts from all over the world are among the most well-received content. FXStreet has managed to gain the collaboration of the entire Forex industry, from professional individuals and small companies right up to Forex Brokers and Investment Banks. In addition to the main website in English, the website is available in 16 other languages.

Connect with FXStreet:

Corporate Blog: http://about.fxstreet.com/blog/

About Devexperts

Devexperts specializes in developing software solutions for the capital markets industry. Our clients include brokerage houses, exchanges and wealth management firms. Devexperts are the developers of the thinkorswim platform, as well as numerous recognized and reliable applications, with millions of people across the global financial sector trading daily using their technology. https://devexperts.com/

