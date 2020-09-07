Scientists led by the Technical University of Munich have packed a variety of perovskite and organic solar cells onto a rocket, and sent it into orbit 240 kilometers above the planet's surface. Their results demonstrate strong potential for such technologies to power satellites and even deep space missions.Satellites, high-flying drones and even longer range spacecraft commonly rely on solar panels to provide electricity when deployed far from any other energy source. Today, spacecraft engineers typically opt for gallium-arsenide or III-V cell technologies, with niche applications like space ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...