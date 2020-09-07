Chinese researchers have discovered a new hydrothermal method for the direct deposition of antimony sulfide-selenide films. They used ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid to regulate the reaction system, giving the film a flat, compact surface morphology. It has an efficiency of 10.5%, an open-circuit voltage of 664 mV, a short-circuit current of 23.8 mA cm-2, and a fill factor of 66.3%.Antimony sulfide-selenide Sb2(S, Se)3 is a promising material to manufacture a new kind of solar cell due to its abundance in nature, non-toxicity, good stability with regard to moisture at elevated temperatures, and ...

